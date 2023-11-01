Buy Tickets for Louisville Cardinals Women's Basketball Games
A game at home versus the Kentucky Wildcats is up next for the Louisville Cardinals women (8-1), on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Louisville games
Louisville's next matchup information
- Opponent: Kentucky Wildcats
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: KFC Yum! Center
- Broadcast: ACC Network
Top Louisville players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kiki Jefferson
|9
|12.2
|3.3
|2.0
|1.3
|0.3
|50.0% (37-74)
|35.0% (7-20)
|Olivia Cochran
|9
|11.3
|5.4
|1.1
|1.7
|0.4
|48.1% (38-79)
|0.0% (0-2)
|Sydney Taylor
|9
|10.9
|3.0
|1.9
|1.0
|0.0
|36.6% (34-93)
|30.2% (16-53)
|Nina Rickards
|9
|8.8
|4.7
|2.9
|1.0
|0.1
|60.4% (29-48)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Nyla Harris
|9
|8.7
|4.9
|0.3
|1.0
|0.1
|56.9% (29-51)
|0.0% (0-1)
