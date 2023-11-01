Next up for the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) is a game away versus the DePaul Blue Demons, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to go to see the Louisville Cardinals in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Louisville games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 DePaul A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 13 Arkansas State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Pepperdine H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Kentucky H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Virginia A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Pittsburgh H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Miami (FL) A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 NC State H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 North Carolina A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 Duke H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Virginia H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 30 Clemson A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Florida State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Syracuse A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Georgia Tech H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Louisville's next matchup information

  • Opponent: DePaul Blue Demons
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Wintrust Arena
  • Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Louisville's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Louisville players

Shop for Louisville gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Skyy Clark 8 17.3 2.8 2.8 0.8 0.1 42.4% (42-99) 30.8% (12-39)
Tre White 8 14.3 6.5 1.6 1.3 0.1 39.8% (33-83) 32.0% (8-25)
Mike James 8 11.1 6.1 1.4 0.5 0.0 38.6% (27-70) 31.0% (9-29)
JJ Traynor 8 10.1 4.6 0.1 0.3 0.5 51.6% (33-64) 36.8% (7-19)
Ty-Laur Johnson 8 9.0 1.3 3.3 1.0 0.3 41.3% (19-46) 13.3% (2-15)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.