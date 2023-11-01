It's not enough to simply be a fan of Kentucky. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Wildcats by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other women's team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Kentucky team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ajae Petty 7 12.7 9.3 0.7 0.9 0.6 Maddie Scherr 5 14.2 3.2 2.8 1.2 0.8 Amiya Jenkins 7 8.6 4.3 0.7 0.7 0.0 Eniya Russell 7 8.3 3.4 0.9 0.6 0.4 Saniah Tyler 7 7.9 1.1 0.1 0.6 0.0 Brooklynn Miles 7 6.0 3.7 3.1 0.7 0.0 Emma King 7 2.7 3.1 0.7 0.3 0.0 Zennia Thomas 7 2.0 1.7 0.1 0.1 0.6 Cassidy Rowe 7 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.3 0.1 Janae Walker 4 0.5 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.8

Kentucky season stats

This season, Kentucky has won only two games (2-5).

The Wildcats have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road while going 0-3 in neutral-site games.

Kentucky notched its signature win of the season on November 7, when it claimed a 74-66 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 53) in the RPI.

When playing against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Wildcats are winless in two games.

Kentucky has 23 games left in the regular season, including eight versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Kentucky games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Boston College H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Tennessee Tech H 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Minnesota H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Louisville A 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Furman H 1:00 PM

