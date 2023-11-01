The St. Louis Blues, including Justin Faulk, take the ice Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Faulk? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Justin Faulk vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Blues vs Avalanche Game Info

Faulk Season Stats Insights

Faulk's plus-minus this season, in 23:01 per game on the ice, is +1.

Faulk has yet to score a goal through seven games this year.

Faulk has a point in one of seven games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

In one of seven games this season, Faulk has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Faulk hits the over on his points over/under is 40.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Faulk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Faulk Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 20 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 7 Games 4 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.