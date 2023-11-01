Do you live and breathe all things Kansas City Chiefs? Then take off that mustard-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and caps -- to show your support for Isiah Pacheco and the Chiefs. For additional details, including updated stats for Pacheco, keep reading.

Head to Fanatics to buy Isiah Pacheco and Chiefs jerseys and other gear!

Isiah Pacheco 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 124 525 3 4.2 28 24 160 1

Watch the Chiefs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Pacheco Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0 Week 4 @Jets 20 115 1 3 43 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16 55 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 16 62 0 6 36 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 32 0 4 28 1 Week 8 @Broncos 8 40 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Dolphins 16 66 0 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Isiah Pacheco's Next Game

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 20, 2023

November 20, 2023 TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Eagles -2.5

Eagles -2.5 Over/Under: 45.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes