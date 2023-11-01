The Utah Jazz (0-1) match up with the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on KJZZ and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Information

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 18.6 points last season, plus 1 assists and 6.7 boards.

Desmond Bane put up 21.5 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 5 boards.

Marcus Smart averaged 11.5 points last season, plus 6.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Steven Adams' numbers last season were 8.6 points, 11.6 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 59.7% from the floor.

Xavier Tillman's numbers last season were 7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 61.4% from the floor.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen's numbers last season were 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also drained 49.9% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples (seventh in NBA).

Jordan Clarkson's numbers last season were 20.8 points, 4 boards and 4.4 assists per game. He sank 44.4% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Walker Kessler's stats last season included 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He drained 72% of his shots from the field.

John Collins averaged 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Kelly Olynyk's stats last season included 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He drained 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Jazz Grizzlies 117.1 Points Avg. 116.9 118 Points Allowed Avg. 113 47.3% Field Goal % 47.5% 35.3% Three Point % 35.1%

