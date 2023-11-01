The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-1) will be on the road against the the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday, December 10 (starting at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming Eastern Kentucky games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Tennessee A 2:00 PM
Fri, Dec 15 Tennessee State A 6:30 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Chattanooga A 6:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Southeast Missouri State A 7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Samford H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Lipscomb A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Austin Peay A 3:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Bellarmine A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Central Arkansas H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 North Alabama H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Jacksonville A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 North Florida A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Stetson H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 FGCU A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Queens (NC) H 7:00 PM

Eastern Kentucky's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Thompson-Boling Arena
  • Broadcast: SEC Network+

Top Eastern Kentucky players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Antwainette Walker 6 24.8 5.5 2.0 2.5 0.2 44.8% (60-134) 39.4% (13-33)
Ivy Turner 9 11.7 3.2 4.9 2.3 0.0 45.8% (38-83) 28.6% (8-28)
Alice Recanati 9 11.4 3.9 5.8 1.4 0.3 45.1% (37-82) 15.0% (3-20)
Brie Crittendon 9 10.9 4.2 2.0 1.9 0.1 37.4% (34-91) 33.3% (14-42)
Althea Kara Angeles 9 8.7 0.9 2.0 0.9 0.2 42.6% (29-68) 29.7% (11-37)

