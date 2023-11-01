Do you live and breathe all things Eastern Kentucky? Then take off that mustard-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and hats -- to show your pride in the Colonels. For more details, including up-to-date team stats, continue scrolling.

Eastern Kentucky team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Isaiah Cozart 5 16.6 11.0 1.0 0.4 5.8 Leland Walker 5 12.6 4.0 5.6 1.2 0.0 Devontae Blanton 4 15.3 6.0 2.5 0.5 0.5 John Ukomadu 5 9.4 5.0 1.0 1.4 0.8 Michael Moreno 5 8.8 6.4 2.4 1.8 0.4 Turner Buttry 5 8.2 1.2 2.0 1.0 0.2 Tayshawn Comer 5 7.0 2.0 3.0 0.4 0.0 Collin Cooper 5 6.0 2.6 1.0 0.6 0.0 David Onanina 2 7.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Montavious Myrick 4 2.8 2.3 0.3 0.3 1.0

Eastern Kentucky season stats

Eastern Kentucky has three wins so far this season (3-2).

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Eastern Kentucky has one game left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Eastern Kentucky games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Western Kentucky A 5:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 UNC Greensboro A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Bethany (WV) H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Louisiana A 8:30 PM Sun, Dec 17 Northern Kentucky H 4:00 PM

