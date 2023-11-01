Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies take the court versus the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time out, a 125-110 loss to the Mavericks, Bane tallied 30 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Let's break down Bane's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-111)

Over 26.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+116)

Over 5.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-135)

Over 4.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Looking to bet on one or more of Bane's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were 24th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 118 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the league last year, giving up 43.5 per game.

The Jazz allowed 25 assists per game last season (10th in the NBA).

The Jazz conceded 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 18th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Desmond Bane vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 32 24 6 4 2 0 1 1/8/2023 31 24 6 9 4 1 2 10/29/2022 34 32 6 2 3 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.