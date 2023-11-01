Where to Get Derrick Henry Titans Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big of a fan you are of Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans! Show off our team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more.
Head to Fanatics to buy all your Derrick Henry and Titans jerseys and other gear!
Derrick Henry 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|148
|625
|4
|4.2
|22
|19
|161
|0
Watch the Titans in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Henry Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|22
|101
|0
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|17
|75
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|11
|24
|0
|1
|-4
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Derrick Henry's Next Game
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Jaguars -6.5
- Over/Under: 40 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.