Where to Get DeAndre Hopkins Titans Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Before DeAndre Hopkins and the Tennessee Titans take the gridiron, show your support with officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other apparel. Below, you will find additional details on the newest gear, along with a breakdown of Hopkins' numbers.
DeAndre Hopkins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|72
|38
|591
|128
|3
|15.6
Hopkins Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|13
|7
|65
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|5
|4
|40
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|7
|3
|48
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|6
|4
|63
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|11
|8
|140
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|5
|1
|20
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|6
|4
|128
|3
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|11
|4
|60
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|8
|3
|27
|0
DeAndre Hopkins' Next Game
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Jaguars -6.5
- Over/Under: 40 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
