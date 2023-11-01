Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Avalanche on November 1, 2023
Mikko Rantanen and Robert Thomas are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues square off at Ball Arena on Wednesday (at 9:30 PM ET).
Blues vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blues vs. Avalanche Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Thomas' five points are pivotal for St. Louis. He has recorded one goal and four assists in seven games.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Jets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Rantanen, who has scored 12 points in eight games (five goals and seven assists).
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|3
|4
|5
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|7
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
