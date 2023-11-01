The Colorado Avalanche (6-2) host the St. Louis Blues (3-3-1) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 1 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT2. The Avalanche were defeated by the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 in their most recent game, while the Blues are coming off a 5-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-250) Blues (+200) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been an underdog in six games this season, and won three (50.0%).

St. Louis has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +200 moneyline in this matchup.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blues have a 33.3% chance to win.

St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals just once this season.

Blues vs Avalanche Additional Info

Blues vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 27 (16th) Goals 13 (31st) 20 (6th) Goals Allowed 19 (4th) 6 (15th) Power Play Goals 1 (32nd) 2 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (7th)

Blues Advanced Stats

The Blues' 13 total goals (1.9 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

The Blues have been one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, conceding 19 goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.

Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -6.

