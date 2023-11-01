Coming off a loss last time out, the Colorado Avalanche will host the St. Louis Blues (who also lost their most recent game) on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to see the Avalanche and Blues meet on TNT, Max, and ALT2.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs Avalanche Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 19 total goals (2.7 per game), fourth in the league.

The Blues' 13 goals on the season (1.9 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.

On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 2.6 goals per game (18 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled just 13 goals during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 7 1 4 5 10 6 54% Jordan Kyrou 7 1 2 3 3 5 50% Oskar Sundqvist 7 1 2 3 3 4 33.3% Jakub Vrana 5 1 2 3 1 2 0% Kasperi Kapanen 7 1 2 3 1 5 37.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have allowed 20 total goals (2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.

The Avalanche's 27 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 19 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 27 goals during that span.

Avalanche Key Players