Bellarmine (2-5) will resume its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET, at home against the Asbury Eagles.

If you're looking to go to see the Bellarmine Knights in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Bellarmine games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Asbury H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 14 Campbellsville Harrodsburg H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Detroit Mercy H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Akron A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Ohio H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Austin Peay A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Lipscomb A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Eastern Kentucky H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 North Alabama H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Central Arkansas H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 North Florida A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Jacksonville A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 FGCU H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Stetson A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Kennesaw State H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Bellarmine's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Asbury Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Knights Hall

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Bellarmine's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Bellarmine players

Shop for Bellarmine gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Hayley Harrison 7 12.7 3.3 1.7 1.0 0.0 38.0% (30-79) 35.5% (11-31)
Hope Sivori 7 8.9 3.7 4.1 1.3 0.0 29.3% (22-75) 23.8% (10-42)
Claire Knies 7 8.4 2.1 0.7 0.6 0.0 38.8% (19-49) 32.1% (9-28)
Miyah Brown 7 8.1 4.7 0.9 0.6 1.0 45.5% (25-55) 0.0% (0-2)
Cam Browning 6 7.3 4.5 0.3 0.7 0.0 45.2% (19-42) 50.0% (2-4)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.