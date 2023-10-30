The Detroit Lions (5-2) are listed as 8.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4). For this game, an over/under of 46 has been set.

The betting insights and trends for the Lions can be found below before they face the Raiders. As the Raiders ready for this matchup against the Lions, check out their betting trends and insights.

Lions vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-8.5) 46 -400 +320 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-7.5) 45.5 -370 +295 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Detroit vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Lions vs. Raiders Betting Insights

Detroit has gone 5-2-0 ATS this season.

The Lions are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Detroit games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (57.1%).

Las Vegas has three wins in seven contests against the spread this year.

Two Las Vegas games (of seven) have hit the over this season.

Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Jahmyr Gibbs - - 64.5 (-118) - 27.5 (-115) - Jared Goff 271.5 (-115) - - - - - Sam LaPorta - - - - 44.5 (-115) - Josh Reynolds - - - - 34.5 (-111) - Amon-Ra St. Brown - - - - 83.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Davante Adams - - - - 72.5 (-118) - Austin Hooper - - - - 12.5 (-118) - Jakobi Meyers - - - - 61.5 (-111) - Josh Jacobs - - 65.5 (-115) - 20.5 (-111) - Michael Mayer - - - - 21.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

