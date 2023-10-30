Lions vs. Raiders Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Detroit Lions (5-2) are listed as 8.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4). For this game, an over/under of 46 has been set.
The betting insights and trends for the Lions can be found below before they face the Raiders. As the Raiders ready for this matchup against the Lions, check out their betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Lions vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-8.5)
|46
|-400
|+320
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Lions (-7.5)
|45.5
|-370
|+295
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Detroit vs. Las Vegas Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Lions vs. Raiders Betting Insights
- Detroit has gone 5-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Lions are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Detroit games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (57.1%).
- Las Vegas has three wins in seven contests against the spread this year.
- Two Las Vegas games (of seven) have hit the over this season.
Lions Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|-
|-
|64.5 (-118)
|-
|27.5 (-115)
|-
|Jared Goff
|271.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sam LaPorta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|44.5 (-115)
|-
|Josh Reynolds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34.5 (-111)
|-
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|83.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Raiders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Davante Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|72.5 (-118)
|-
|Austin Hooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12.5 (-118)
|-
|Jakobi Meyers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|61.5 (-111)
|-
|Josh Jacobs
|-
|-
|65.5 (-115)
|-
|20.5 (-111)
|-
|Michael Mayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.