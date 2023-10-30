The Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) on October 30, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies shot at a 47.5% rate from the field last season, one percentage point fewer than the 48.5% shooting opponents of the Mavericks averaged.

Memphis put together a 25-6 straight up record in games it shot over 48.5% from the field.

The Mavericks ranked 30th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Grizzlies ranked fourth.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 116.9 points per game last year, just 2.8 more points than the 114.1 the Mavericks allowed.

Memphis put together a 37-8 record last season in games it scored more than 114.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Grizzlies scored 119.8 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 114.

In 2022-23, the Grizzlies gave up 7.6 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than away (116.8).

Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies sunk fewer trifectas away (11.7 per game) than at home (12.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.9%) than at home (35.3%) as well.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Injuries