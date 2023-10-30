The injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) ahead of their game against the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) currently has four players on it. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30 from FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Luke Kennard SG Out Concussion 3.0 2.0 2.0 Santi Aldama PF Out Ankle

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Dwight Powell: Questionable (Illness), Jaden Hardy: Questionable (Ankle), Luka Doncic: Questionable (Calf)

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -2.5 227.5

