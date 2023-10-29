Titans vs. Falcons: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, October 29, 2023, the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) are favored by only 2.5 points against the Tennessee Titans (2-4). For this game, the total has been set at 35.5 points.
Before the Falcons square off against the Titans, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights. Before the Titans meet the Falcons, check out their betting trends and insights.
Titans vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Atlanta Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Falcons (-2.5)
|35.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Falcons (-2.5)
|35.5
|-148
|+126
Tennessee vs. Atlanta Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: CBS
Titans vs. Falcons Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-3-0 this year.
- Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Titans are 3-2.
- One of Tennessee's six games has hit the over.
- Atlanta has covered the spread twice in seven games this season.
- As a 2.5-point favorite or greater, the Falcons have one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- Atlanta has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of seven games with a set total (14.3%).
Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Derrick Henry
|-
|-
|65.5 (-115)
|-
|9.5 (-111)
|-
|DeAndre Hopkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|45.5 (-118)
|-
|Tyjae Spears
|-
|-
|31.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
