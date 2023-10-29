Patrick Mahomes II vs. Russell Wilson in Week 8: Chiefs vs. Broncos Preview, Stats
Who has the advantage under center when Patrick Mahomes II and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) take on Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-5) at Empower Field at Mile High on October 29? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, read on.
Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
Patrick Mahomes II vs. Russell Wilson Matchup
|Patrick Mahomes II
|2023 Stats
|Russell Wilson
|7
|Games Played
|7
|69.5%
|Completion %
|66.4%
|2,017 (288.1)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,499 (214.1)
|15
|Touchdowns
|13
|6
|Interceptions
|4
|214 (30.6)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|171 (24.4)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Patrick Mahomes II Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 275.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 2.5 TD
Broncos Defensive Stats
- The Broncos' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 32nd in the league with 217 points allowed (31.0 per game).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Denver ranks 30th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 257.4, and it ranks 32nd in passing touchdowns allowed (16).
- Against the run, the Broncos are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this year, surrendering the most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,171 (167.3 per game). They also rank 32nd in yards allowed per rush attempt (5.5).
- Defensively, Denver ranks 20th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (55.2%) and 17th in third-down efficiency allowed (39.5%).
Russell Wilson Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 206.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Chiefs Defensive Stats
