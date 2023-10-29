Who has the advantage under center when Patrick Mahomes II and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) take on Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-5) at Empower Field at Mile High on October 29? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, read on.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Mahomes this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Patrick Mahomes II vs. Russell Wilson Matchup

Patrick Mahomes II 2023 Stats Russell Wilson 7 Games Played 7 69.5% Completion % 66.4% 2,017 (288.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,499 (214.1) 15 Touchdowns 13 6 Interceptions 4 214 (30.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 171 (24.4) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 275.5 yards

: Over/Under 275.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 2.5 TD

Broncos Defensive Stats

The Broncos' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 32nd in the league with 217 points allowed (31.0 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Denver ranks 30th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 257.4, and it ranks 32nd in passing touchdowns allowed (16).

Against the run, the Broncos are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this year, surrendering the most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,171 (167.3 per game). They also rank 32nd in yards allowed per rush attempt (5.5).

Defensively, Denver ranks 20th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (55.2%) and 17th in third-down efficiency allowed (39.5%).

Who comes out on top when the Chiefs and the Broncos square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Russell Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 206.5 yards

: Over/Under 206.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chiefs Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Broncos have had one of the least effective defenses in the league, ranking 32nd in the NFL by surrendering 31.0 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 32nd in the NFL with 424.7 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Denver has been one of the bottom defenses in the league, giving up the third-most pass yards in the NFL (257.4 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 32nd with 16 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Broncos are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this season, ceding the most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,171 (167.3 per game). They also rank 32nd in yards allowed per rush attempt (5.5).

On defense, Denver is 20th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (55.2%) and 17th in third-down percentage allowed (39.5%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.