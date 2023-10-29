Marquez Valdes-Scantling has a favorable matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs face the Denver Broncos in Week 8 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Broncos allow 257.4 passing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL.

Valdes-Scantling has 200 yards on 10 receptions and one TD. He has been targeted 17 times, and averages 28.6 yards receiving per contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Valdes-Scantling and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Valdes-Scantling vs. the Broncos

Valdes-Scantling vs the Broncos (since 2021): 3 GP / 16 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 16 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have allowed 13 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Denver has allowed three players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Broncos is allowing 257.4 yards per contest this season, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

The Broncos' defense ranks 32nd in the NFL with 16 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Chiefs vs Broncos on Fubo!

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Valdes-Scantling with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valdes-Scantling Receiving Insights

Valdes-Scantling, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of seven games this year.

Valdes-Scantling has 6.2% of his team's target share (17 targets on 272 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 17 times this season, averaging 11.8 yards per target.

Valdes-Scantling has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 5.3% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Valdes-Scantling has been targeted two times in the red zone (4.5% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Valdes-Scantling's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 3 REC / 84 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 1 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.