When Kadarius Toney takes the field for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Kadarius Toney score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a TD)

Toney has put up a 105-yard season thus far (15 yards per game) with one TD, hauling in 18 throws out of 26 targets.

Toney has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Kadarius Toney Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0 Week 3 Bears 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Vikings 6 5 26 0 Week 6 Broncos 6 3 9 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 13 0

