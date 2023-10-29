Will Josh Whyle Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Josh Whyle did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 8 contest against the Atlanta Falcons begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Whyle's stats can be found below.
Whyle's season stats include 44 yards on four receptions (11.0 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted four times.
Josh Whyle Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Titans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Chris Moore (FP/concussion): 5 Rec; 140 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Treylon Burks (FP/knee): 6 Rec; 99 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Titans vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Whyle 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|4
|4
|44
|15
|1
|11.0
Whyle Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Bengals
|2
|2
|26
|1
|Week 5
|@Colts
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|1
|1
|11
|0
