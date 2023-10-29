Chiefs vs. Broncos: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
On Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) are expected to keep their six-game winning streak intact as they are favored by a touchdown against the Denver Broncos (2-5). For this game, an over/under of 47 has been set.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Chiefs can be found in this article before they face the Broncos. As the Broncos ready for this matchup against the Chiefs, check out their recent betting insights and trends.
Chiefs vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Denver Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-7)
|47
|-350
|+280
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-7.5)
|47.5
|-350
|+280
Kansas City vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV Info: CBS
Chiefs vs. Broncos Betting Insights
- Kansas City has gone 5-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 7-point favorite or greater this season.
- Two of Kansas City's seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).
- Denver has one win against the spread this year.
- The Broncos have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7-point underdog or more this season.
- There have been four Denver games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.
Chiefs Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Noah Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14.5 (-118)
|-
|Travis Kelce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|76.5 (-115)
|-
|Patrick Mahomes II
|275.5 (-115)
|2.5 (+145)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13.5 (-118)
|-
|Skyy Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18.5 (-115)
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|-
|-
|64.5 (-115)
|-
|15.5 (-120)
|-
|Rashee Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|42.5 (-111)
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13.5 (-115)
|-
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.