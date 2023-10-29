The Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) are listed as 8.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 against the Chicago Bears (2-5). The over/under is set at 46.5 points for the outing.

Before the Chargers meet the Bears, check out their betting trends and insights. The recent betting trends and insights for the Bears can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Chargers.

Chargers vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Chargers (-8.5) 46.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chargers (-8.5) 46.5 -480 +370 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 8 Odds

Los Angeles vs. Chicago Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: NBC

Chargers vs. Bears Betting Insights

Los Angeles is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

Chicago has won twice against the spread this season.

The Bears have no wins ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or more this year.

Chicago has seen six of its seven games hit the over.

Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Keenan Allen - - - - 81.5 (-115) - Austin Ekeler - - 49.5 (-111) - 31.5 (-118) - Justin Herbert 263.5 (-115) - 8.5 (-120) - - - Joshua Kelley - - 25.5 (-120) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs D.J. Moore - - - - 57.5 (-115) - Robert Tonyan - - - - 4.5 (-115) - D'Onta Foreman - - 45.5 (-118) - 6.5 (-115) - Darnell Mooney - - - - 26.5 (-111) - Cole Kmet - - - - 28.5 (-115) - Roschon Johnson - - 30.5 (-115) - 11.5 (-120) - Tyler Scott - - - - 16.5 (-111) - Tyson Bagent 199.5 (-115) - 11.5 (-115) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

