Top 25 College Football Streams & TV Channel Info | Week 9
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Top-25 teams will take the field across 19 games on the Week 9 college football schedule. That includes the No. 8 Oregon Ducks squaring off against the No. 13 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Here you will find information on live coverage of all of week 9's top college football action.
How to Watch AP Top 25 Games
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Truist Field
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-20.5)
Indiana Hoosiers at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Penn State (-31.5)
No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oklahoma (-9.5)
No. 8 Oregon Ducks at No. 13 Utah Utes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon (-6.5)
BYU Cougars at No. 7 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Favorite: Texas (-19.5)
No. 20 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-5.5)
Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-20.5)
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-14.5)
No. 22 Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Rice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-10.5)
No. 24 USC Trojans at California Golden Bears
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: California Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: USC (-10.5)
No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tennessee (-3.5)
No. 19 Air Force Falcons at Colorado State Rams
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Air Force (-14)
No. 5 Washington Huskies at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Washington (-27.5)
Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ole Miss (-24.5)
No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio State (-14.5)
Colorado Buffaloes at No. 23 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Rose Bowl
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCLA (-15.5)
Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 25 James Madison Dukes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-20.5)
No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: North Carolina (-11.5)
No. 11 Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon State (-3)
Bet on Top 25 games today with BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.