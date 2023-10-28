Searching for info on how to watch all of the Week 9 college football action? Below, we outline how you can see all four games involving teams from the OVC.

OVC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Robert Morris Colonials 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UT Martin Skyhawks at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lindenwood Lions at Tennessee State Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Nicholls State Colonels 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

