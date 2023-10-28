When the Southern Illinois Salukis play the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our projection system predicts the Salukis will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Southern Illinois vs. Western Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern Illinois (-32.5) 52.7 Southern Illinois 43, Western Illinois 10

Week 9 MVFC Predictions

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Salukis are 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Salukis' six games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

Western Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Leathernecks won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

Last season, five of Leathernecks games went over the point total.

Salukis vs. Leathernecks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Illinois 17.1 45.9 21.7 41.7 13.8 49.0 Southern Illinois 23.1 19.0 30.7 20.0 17.5 18.3

