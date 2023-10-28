The Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) go on the road to meet the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-4) at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Nicholls State is averaging 22.2 points per game on offense (81st in the FCS), and ranks 40th on defense with 23.2 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Southeast Missouri State is posting 29.1 points per game (37th-ranked). It ranks 63rd in the FCS on the other side of the ball (26.9 points surrendered per game).

Southeast Missouri State vs. Nicholls State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Thibodaux, Louisiana

Thibodaux, Louisiana Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Southeast Missouri State vs. Nicholls State Key Statistics

Southeast Missouri State Nicholls State 395.3 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.3 (106th) 441.7 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.2 (28th) 111.6 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.3 (75th) 283.7 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202 (63rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has thrown for 1,792 yards (256 ypg) to lead Southeast Missouri State, completing 64.6% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 75 yards (10.7 ypg) on 62 carries with four touchdowns.

Geno Hess has rushed for 552 yards on 112 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground. He's also added 22 catches, totaling 181 yards.

Ryan Flournoy has hauled in 575 receiving yards on 37 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Damoriea Vick has 49 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 485 yards (69.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jack Clinkenbeard's 18 catches (on 19 targets) have netted him 240 yards (34.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has racked up 1,210 yards (201.7 ypg) on 104-of-179 passing with five touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Collin Guggenheim has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 411 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Jaylon Spears has carried the ball 47 times for 295 yards (49.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Neno Lemay's team-leading 324 yards as a receiver have come on 28 catches (out of 30 targets) with three touchdowns.

David Robinson Jr. has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 216 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Terry Matthews has a total of 201 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 11 throws and scoring one touchdown.

