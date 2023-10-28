Corbin Carroll and Marcus Semien are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers play at Globe Life Field on Saturday (starting at 8:03 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Montgomery Stats

Jordan Montgomery (10-11) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 33rd start of the season.

He has 20 quality starts in 32 chances this season.

Montgomery has started 32 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 28 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9).

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Oct. 23 2.1 3 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 5.1 5 2 2 3 2 at Astros Oct. 15 6.1 5 0 0 6 1 at Orioles Oct. 8 4.0 9 5 4 2 1 at Rays Oct. 3 7.0 6 0 0 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashed .276/.348/.478 so far this year.

Semien will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with three walks.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 22 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Oct. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI (156 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashing .327/.390/.623 so far this year.

Seager enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-4 3 1 2 4 0 at Astros Oct. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 at Astros Oct. 22 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Oct. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has put up 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 54 stolen bases.

He's slashing .285/.362/.506 on the year.

Carroll hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a triple, a walk and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 27 1-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Phillies Oct. 24 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 2 at Phillies Oct. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.333/.497 so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 20 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0

