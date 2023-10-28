Holy Cross, Lafayette, Week 9 Patriot League Football Power Rankings
Searching for an updated view of the Patriot League and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
Patriot League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Holy Cross
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 28th
- Last Game: L 38-35 vs Lafayette
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Fordham
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Lafayette
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-0
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 41st
- Last Game: W 38-35 vs Holy Cross
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Georgetown
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Fordham
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 48th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 97th
- Last Game: W 26-7 vs Stony Brook
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Holy Cross
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Colgate
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 56th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 11th
- Last Game: W 28-18 vs Georgetown
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Bucknell
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Georgetown
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Overall Rank: 62nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd
- Last Game: L 28-18 vs Colgate
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Lafayette
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Lehigh
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th
- Last Game: W 27-18 vs Bucknell
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
7. Bucknell
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 33rd
- Last Game: L 27-18 vs Lehigh
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Colgate
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
