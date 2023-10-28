Big 12 opponents meet when the Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-5) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Oklahoma State is putting up 29.1 points per game on offense this year (64th in the FBS), and is surrendering 26 points per game (74th) on the other side of the ball. Cincinnati's offense has been dominant, accumulating 444.9 total yards per contest (24th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 47th by surrendering 343.1 total yards per game.

Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Oklahoma State Cincinnati 404.4 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.9 (38th) 404.6 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.1 (37th) 165.7 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.9 (11th) 238.7 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230 (65th) 7 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (80th) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (106th)

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has racked up 1,294 yards (184.9 ypg) on 124-of-212 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has racked up 816 yards on 116 carries while finding paydirt eight times as a runner. He's also caught 17 passes for 180 yards (25.7 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jaden Nixon has been handed the ball 32 times this year and racked up 158 yards (22.6 per game) with one touchdown. He's also contributed in the passing game with 10 grabs for 113 yards and one touchdown.

Jaden Bray's team-high 344 yards as a receiver have come on 26 receptions (out of 43 targets) with one touchdown.

Brennan Presley has grabbed 34 passes while averaging 38.6 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Rashod Owens has a total of 264 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 24 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has been a dual threat for Cincinnati this season. He has 1,484 passing yards (212 per game) while completing 61.3% of his passes. He's thrown 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 408 yards (58.3 ypg) on 102 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Corey Kiner, has carried the ball 102 times for 563 yards (80.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson paces his team with 496 receiving yards on 38 catches with three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has collected 331 receiving yards (47.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 25 receptions.

Chamon Metayer has racked up 209 reciving yards (29.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

