The North Dakota State Bison (5-2) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Murray State Racers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome in an MVFC showdown.

North Dakota State has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (ninth-best with 37.3 points per game) and scoring defense (17th-best with 19.7 points allowed per game) this season. Murray State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, generating 17.4 points per game, which ranks 25th-worst in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 101st with 31.7 points allowed per contest.

Murray State vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023

3:30 PM ET

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Murray State vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics

Murray State North Dakota State 302.1 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474.4 (9th) 422.4 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.4 (25th) 128.3 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.1 (4th) 173.9 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.3 (57th) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has racked up 1,064 yards (152 ypg) while completing 56.6% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 110 yards .

The team's top rusher, Cortezz Jones, has carried the ball 66 times for 311 yards (44.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jawaun Northington has collected 111 yards (on 30 carries).

Cole Rusk has totaled 22 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 300 (42.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 21 times and has three touchdowns.

Taylor Shields has put together a 204-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 15 passes on 15 targets.

Michael Fox has racked up 176 reciving yards (25.1 ypg) this season.

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has been a dual threat for North Dakota State so far this season. He has 1,214 passing yards, completing 75.7% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 338 yards (48.3 ypg) on 60 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams has been handed the ball 60 times this year and racked up 338 yards (48.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Zach Mathis has hauled in 25 receptions for 433 yards (61.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Eli Green has put up a 303-yard season so far, reeling in 16 passes on 18 targets.

Joe Stoffel's 19 receptions are good enough for 239 yards and five touchdowns.

