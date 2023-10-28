The San Diego Toreros (1-6) and the Morehead State Eagles (3-4) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Torero Stadium in a battle of Pioneer League opponents.

San Diego is averaging 21.7 points per game on offense (84th in the FCS), and ranks 93rd on defense with 30.4 points allowed per game. With 21.6 points per game on offense, Morehead State ranks 86th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 82nd, giving up 29.1 points per contest.

Morehead State vs. San Diego Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Torero Stadium

Morehead State vs. San Diego Key Statistics

Morehead State San Diego 336.7 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333 (86th) 354 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.3 (34th) 84.4 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.1 (109th) 252.3 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.9 (37th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has been a dual threat for Morehead State this season. He has 1,740 passing yards (248.6 per game) while completing 51.9% of his passes. He's thrown 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 230 yards (32.9 ypg) on 55 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Caleb Ramseur has taken 25 carries and totaled 173 yards with three touchdowns.

Ryan Upp paces his team with 593 receiving yards on 39 receptions with six touchdowns.

Kyle Daly has put together a 396-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 31 targets.

Trevon Kleint's five receptions (on two targets) have netted him 142 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

San Diego Stats Leaders

Grant Sergent has 893 passing yards for San Diego, completing 61.9% of his passes and throwing seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Isaiah Williams has racked up 500 yards on 113 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

Re-al Mitchell has 175 yards (25 per game) on 27 carries with one touchdown, while also checking in with 291 yards in the passing game (on 26 catches).

Ja'Seem Reed's team-leading 626 yards as a receiver have come on 46 catches (out of 41 targets) with two touchdowns.

Josh Heverly has hauled in 19 passes while averaging 53.9 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

