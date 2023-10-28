Louisville vs. Duke: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) will have their 15th-ranked run defense on display versus the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2) and the No. 19 rushing offense in the country, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Cardinals are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 46 in the contest.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Duke matchup in this article.
Louisville vs. Duke Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Louisville vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Duke Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-4.5)
|46
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-4.5)
|46.5
|-194
|+160
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Louisville vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Louisville has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.
- The Cardinals have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Duke has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Blue Devils have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Louisville 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
