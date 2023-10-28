The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2), who have college football's 25th-ranked rush defense, take on the Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) and their 13th-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Volunteers are 3.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 51.5.

From an offensive standpoint, Tennessee ranks 44th in the FBS with 31.6 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 28th in points allowed (310.9 points allowed per contest). Kentucky ranks 93rd with 352.3 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 50th with 346.6 total yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Venue: Kroger Field

TV Channel: ESPN

Tennessee vs Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -3.5 -110 -110 51.5 -105 -115 -185 +150

Kentucky Recent Performance

The Wildcats are really playing poorly of late offensively, accumulating 293.3 yards per game in their past three games (-98-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 417.7 (105th-ranked).

The Wildcats are scoring 22.3 points per game in their past three games (-33-worst in college football), and giving up 34.3 per game (-87-worst).

Kentucky is gaining 105.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-113-worst in the nation), and conceding 297.7 per game (-111-worst).

The Wildcats are accumulating 187.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (71st in college football), and conceding 120 per game (76th).

The Wildcats have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, over their past three games.

Kentucky has hit the over in each of its past three games.

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

So far this year, Kentucky has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

The Wildcats have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Kentucky games have hit the over in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).

Kentucky lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

This season, Kentucky has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary leads Kentucky with 1,377 yards on 106-of-197 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has carried the ball 111 times for 781 yards, with eight touchdowns. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 193 yards and five touchdowns.

Jutahn McClain has racked up 137 yards (on 25 carries) with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson has registered 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 338 (48.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has three touchdowns.

Dane Key has put up a 282-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 17 passes on 35 targets.

Barion Brown's 47 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 276 yards and one touchdown.

Deone Walker has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has six TFL and 24 tackles.

D'Eryk Jackson, Kentucky's tackle leader, has 41 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Maxwell Hairston leads the team with five interceptions, while also putting up 37 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.

