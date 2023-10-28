How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (0-1) hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-2) on October 28, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Grizzlies vs Wizards Additional Info
|Wizards vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Wizards vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Wizards vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
|Wizards vs Grizzlies Prediction
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies shot 47.5% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 47.3% the Wizards' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Memphis had a 35-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 47.3% from the field.
- The Grizzlies were the second-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Wizards finished 23rd.
- The Grizzlies' 116.9 points per game last year were only 2.5 more points than the 114.4 the Wizards allowed.
- When it scored more than 114.4 points last season, Memphis went 37-8.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies averaged 119.8 points per game at home last season, and 114 away.
- At home, the Grizzlies conceded 109.2 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (116.8).
- At home, the Grizzlies drained 12.3 treys per game last season, 0.6 more than they averaged away (11.7). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than on the road (34.9%).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Concussion Protocol
|Santi Aldama
|Out
|Ankle
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
