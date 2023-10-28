The Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-5) hit the road for a UAC showdown against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Greater Zion Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks worst in the FCS (516.1 yards allowed per game), Utah Tech has had more success offensively, ranking 41st in the FCS offensively putting up 382.1 yards per game. Eastern Kentucky ranks second-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (512.3), but at least it has been playing well on offense, ranking 17th-best in total yards per contest (423.0).

For more about this matchup, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Utah Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Saint George, Utah

Saint George, Utah Venue: Greater Zion Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Eastern Kentucky vs. Utah Tech Key Statistics

Eastern Kentucky Utah Tech 423.0 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.1 (49th) 512.3 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 516.1 (128th) 182.9 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.6 (94th) 240.1 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.6 (15th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has compiled 1,681 yards on 60.6% passing while recording 11 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 254 yards with three scores.

Joshua Carter has run the ball 71 times for 480 yards, with three touchdowns.

Braedon Sloan has 23 receptions for 241 yards (34.4 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 86 times for 471 yards and seven scores.

Jaden Smith leads his team with 417 receiving yards on 39 receptions with three touchdowns.

Jalen Burbage has racked up 225 reciving yards (32.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Utah Tech Stats Leaders

Kobe Tracy has 1,682 pass yards for Utah Tech, completing 54.6% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

Ronnie Walker Jr. has racked up 423 yards on 97 carries while finding the end zone three times.

Chris Street has collected 229 yards on 35 attempts, scoring two times.

Rickie Johnson's team-leading 528 yards as a receiver have come on 38 receptions (out of 42 targets) with four touchdowns.

Beau Sparks has hauled in 46 receptions totaling 447 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jaivian Lofton has been the target of 17 passes and racked up 18 receptions for 347 yards, an average of 49.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Utah Tech or Eastern Kentucky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.