The Maybank Championship is in progress, and following the second round Atthaya Thitikul is in 14th place at -7.

Looking to wager on Atthaya Thitikul at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +1600 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Thitikul Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Atthaya Thitikul Insights

Thitikul has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 19 rounds played.

She has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in five of her last 19 rounds played.

Thitikul has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Thitikul has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes in her past five events.

In her past five tournaments, Thitikul has finished within five shots of the leader twice. She posted a score that was better than average four times.

Thitikul is looking for her third consecutive top-five finish this week.

Thitikul has qualified for the weekend five times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 13 -9 270 0 17 5 13 $1.2M

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,007 yards, which is longer than the 6,596-yard length for this tournament.

TPC Kuala Lumpur has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Thitikul has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,562 yards, while TPC Kuala Lumpur will be 6,596 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Thitikul's Last Time Out

Thitikul was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 55th percentile of the field.

She shot well to finish in the 87th percentile on par 4s at the BMW Ladies Championship , averaging 3.85 strokes on those 40 holes.

Thitikul was better than 56% of the field at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Thitikul fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Thitikul had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.4).

Thitikul's 10 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were more than the tournament average (7.3).

At that last tournament, Thitikul had a bogey or worse on three of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Thitikul finished the BMW Ladies Championship registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, equal to the field average on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the BMW Ladies Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Thitikul finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Thitikul's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

