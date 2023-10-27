Ivy League Games Today: How to Watch Ivy League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
With the college football season heading into Week 9, the schedule includes three games that feature teams from the Ivy League. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, check out the article below for info on how to watch.
Ivy League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Columbia Lions at Yale Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Princeton Tigers at Cornell Big Red
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Dartmouth Big Green at Harvard Crimson
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
