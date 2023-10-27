Justin Faulk Game Preview: Blues vs. Canucks - October 27
Justin Faulk will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks play at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Fancy a bet on Faulk? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Justin Faulk vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)
Faulk Season Stats Insights
- Faulk's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:19 per game on the ice, is +1.
- Through six games this season, Faulk has yet to score a goal.
- Faulk has recorded a point in one of six games playedthis year.
- Faulk has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the six games he's played.
- Faulk has an implied probability of 41.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- Faulk has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Faulk Stats vs. the Canucks
- The Canucks have conceded 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+8) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|6
|Games
|3
|1
|Points
|3
|0
|Goals
|1
|1
|Assists
|2
