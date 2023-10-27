Jaren Jackson Jr. and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be hitting the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jackson, in his last appearance, had eight points and five blocks in a 111-104 loss to the Pelicans.

If you'd like to place a wager on Jackson's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-111)

Over 18.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-111)

Over 7.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+124)

Looking to bet on one or more of Jackson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nuggets were ranked eighth in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Nuggets gave up 40.8 rebounds per game last year, best in the league in that category.

The Nuggets allowed 25.7 assists per contest last season (15th in the NBA).

Defensively, the Nuggets gave up 11.4 made three-pointers per game last season, third in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 31 15 6 1 0 3 0 2/25/2023 21 7 3 0 1 1 1 12/20/2022 22 8 2 1 1 5 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.