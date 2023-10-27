Grizzlies vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 27
On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (1-0) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|221.5
|-210
|+170
Grizzlies vs Nuggets Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game last season, with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and allowed 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).
- The Grizzlies outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game last season with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allowed 113 per contest (11th in the league).
- These two teams racked up a combined 232.7 points per game last season, 11.2 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams surrendered a combined 225.5 points per game last year, 4.0 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Denver put together a 45-37-0 ATS record last year.
- Memphis covered 40 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.
Grizzlies Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Desmond Bane
|24.5
|-120
|31.0
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|18.5
|-110
|8.0
|Marcus Smart
|14.5
|-118
|17.0
|Xavier Tillman
|10.5
|-111
|17.0
|Ziaire Williams
|10.5
|-128
|9.0
Grizzlies and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+2500
|+1200
|-
|Nuggets
|+550
|+250
|-
