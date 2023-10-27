Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Calloway County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT
In Calloway County, Kentucky, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Calloway County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Crittenden County High School at Calloway County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Murray, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madisonville North Hopkins High School at Murray High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Murray, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
