In Calloway County, Kentucky, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

  • Graves County
  • Letcher County
  • Fulton County
  • Crittenden County
  • Muhlenberg County
  • Jessamine County
  • McLean County
  • Powell County
  • Hopkins County
  • Kenton County

    • Calloway County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Crittenden County High School at Calloway County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Murray, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Madisonville North Hopkins High School at Murray High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Murray, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.