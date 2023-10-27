Blues vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vancouver Canucks (4-2) host the St. Louis Blues (3-2-1) at Rogers Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW, with both teams fresh off a win. The Canucks defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 3-0 victory over the Calgary Flames.
Blues vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Canucks (-190)
|Blues (+155)
|6
|Canucks (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- This season the Blues have been an underdog five times, and won three of those games.
- St. Louis has played as an underdog on the moneyline of +155 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.
- St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in three of six games this season.
Blues vs Canucks Additional Info
Blues vs. Canucks Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|23 (13th)
|Goals
|13 (30th)
|15 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|14 (4th)
|6 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|1 (31st)
|5 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|4 (12th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- The Blues' 13 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- The Blues are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, conceding 14 goals (just 2.3 per game) to rank fourth.
- They have a -1 goal differential, which ranks 18th in the league.
