The Vancouver Canucks (4-2) will host the St. Louis Blues (3-2-1) on Friday, with both teams coming off a victory in their last game.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Blues vs Canucks Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 14 goals conceded (only 2.3 per game) is fourth in the NHL.

With 13 goals (2.2 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 6 1 4 5 10 5 54.2% Jordan Kyrou 6 1 2 3 3 5 50% Oskar Sundqvist 6 1 2 3 3 4 31.6% Jakub Vrana 5 1 2 3 1 2 0% Kasperi Kapanen 6 1 2 3 1 5 33.3%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have conceded 15 total goals (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL action.

The Canucks rank 13th in the NHL with 23 goals scored (3.8 per game).

Canucks Key Players