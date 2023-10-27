How to Watch the Blues vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Vancouver Canucks (4-2) will host the St. Louis Blues (3-2-1) on Friday, with both teams coming off a victory in their last game.
Check out the Canucks-Blues game on ESPN+ and BSMW.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues vs Canucks Additional Info
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues' total of 14 goals conceded (only 2.3 per game) is fourth in the NHL.
- With 13 goals (2.2 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
- On the defensive end, the Blues have given up only 2.2 goals per game (13 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored only 13 goals during that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|6
|1
|4
|5
|10
|5
|54.2%
|Jordan Kyrou
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|5
|50%
|Oskar Sundqvist
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|4
|31.6%
|Jakub Vrana
|5
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0%
|Kasperi Kapanen
|6
|1
|2
|3
|1
|5
|33.3%
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have conceded 15 total goals (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Canucks rank 13th in the NHL with 23 goals scored (3.8 per game).
- Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have given up only 2.5 goals per game (15 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (23 total) over that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|6
|2
|8
|10
|3
|2
|48.6%
|J.T. Miller
|6
|2
|6
|8
|5
|3
|49.3%
|Brock Boeser
|6
|6
|2
|8
|7
|0
|0%
|Quinn Hughes
|6
|1
|5
|6
|3
|3
|-
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|6
|2
|3
|5
|4
|2
|-
