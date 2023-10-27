Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ballard County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Ballard County, Kentucky? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Ballard County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Ballard Memorial High School at Muhlenberg County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Greenville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
