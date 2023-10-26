When the St. Louis Blues play the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Robert Thomas find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Thomas stats and insights

Thomas has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Thomas has no points on the power play.

Thomas averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 25 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

