The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Robert Bortuzzo light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Robert Bortuzzo score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bortuzzo 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Bortuzzo scored in two of 43 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • Bortuzzo produced zero points on the power play last season.
  • Bortuzzo's shooting percentage last season was 6.7%. He averaged 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Flames shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.