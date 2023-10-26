The St. Louis Blues, Pavel Buchnevich among them, face the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Looking to bet on Buchnevich's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 63 games last season, Buchnevich averaged 16:07 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +14.

In 22 of 63 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

Buchnevich had an assist in 30 of 63 games last season, with multiple assists in seven of them.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Buchnevich having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are allowing 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

